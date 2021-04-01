Spread the love



















Active Covid cases breach 7K-mark in Andhra Pradesh



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh registered 1,184 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while its active case tally breached the 7,000-mark to reach 7,338.

After reporting less than 50 cases a day not very long ago, the southern state on Wednesday logged more than 1,000 cases. The new cases raised its overall tally to more than 9.01 lakh, even as 456 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total number of recoveries to over 8.87 lakh in the state so far.

Guntur district reported a whopping 352 cases on Wednesday, followed by Visakhapatnam (186), Chittoor (115), Krishna (113), Nellore (78), Anantapur (66), Kurnool (64), Kadapa (62), Srikakulam (47), Prakasam (45), East Godavari (26), Vizianagaram (19) and West Godavari (11).

East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positive rate fell to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, four more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,217.

With 30,964 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.5 crore-mark.