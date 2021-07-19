Spread the love



















Active Covid cases dip below 30K in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With the pandemic’s second wave plateauing, active Covid cases in Karnataka dipped below 30,000, as only 1,708 new cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 1,708 cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 28,83,947, including 29,291 active cases, while 28,18,476 recovered till date, with 2,463 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 386 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 12,23,189, including 11,751 active cases while recoveries rose to 11,94,641, with 793 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection claimed 36 lives, including 10 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 36,157 and the city’s toll to 15,796 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March year ago.

Among districts, 241 fresh cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada and 210 in Mysuru.

Out of 1,56,564 tests conducted across the state during the day, 30,467 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,26,097 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate declined to 1.09 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.10 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, only 67,583 people, including 37,395 above 45 years and 27,485 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,72,82,020 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

