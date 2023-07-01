Activist, former English professor Pattabhirama Somayaji passes away

Mangaluru: Activist and former English professor of the University College Pattabhirama Somayaji passed away at his residence in Derebail Konchady on Saturday morning (July 1).

According to people close to Somayaji, the retired professor was unwell since last few days. Recently, he had been discharged from a private hospital. He was staying by himself at his house.

On Saturday morning, a person visiting his house did not get any response from inside. He opened the window to see him lying on the cot in the bedroom without responding. Later, the city police broke opened the lock of the house to find him dead. They shifted the body to the mortuary of a private hospital in Kuntikana where the autopsy was done. Last rites of Somayaji will be done at his native place in Korady, near Brahmavar, of Udupi district on Sunday morning.

Somayaji taught English at Mangalore University and in its constituent colleges in Mangaluru and Kodagu for over two decades. A supporter of secular values, Somayaji openly criticised communal forces for ‘moral policing’, ‘cow vigilantism’. He also raised his voice against human rights violations.

Following his criticism of the proposed Cogentrix power project in Mangaluru, the Mangalore University a decade ago, had transferred Somayaji from the Mangaluru campus to its constituent college in Kodagu. Later, he had been transferred to the University College in Mangaluru. ABVP had carried out a protest demanding his dismissal from the university. His face was smeared with ink in 2012 soon after the telecast of the debate on cow vigilantism where Somayaji had strongly criticised those taking part in vigilante activities.

Like this: Like Loading...