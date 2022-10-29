Activists & Concerned Citizens Meet Officials Questioning Unscientific Projects by MSCL

Activists and Concerned Citizens Meet Officials Questioning Unscientific Projects Undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL)- Civil Engineer and civic activist Er Rajendra Kumar together with social activist M.G. Hegade & Civic conscious citizens Ms Glavin Dsouza, Ms Bennet Crasta & Vernon Rego interacted with Er Arun Prabha-General Manager (Technical) MSCL and other MSCL officials.

Right from the working of the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) in Mangaluru City, Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com has been bringing up the various issues about the project execution and the difficulties experienced by Mangalorean during project execution and after commencement. Taking a clue from this, Civil Engineer and civic activist Er Rajendra Kumar together with social activist M.G. Hegade & Civic conscious citizens Ms Glavin Dsouza, Ms Bennet Crasta & Vernon Rego, had raised various issues with MSCL vide their letter submitted to MSCL office on 26th July 2022. MSCL had not bothered to respond to their letter.

Considering the seriousness of the issue and the continuous ignoring attitude of the MSCL, Er. Rajendra Kumar registered grievances with the Government of India on their online portal CPGRAMS. After registering the grievance four times over 3 months, and continuous instructions from GOI, MSCL finally decided to call for a meeting with Er. Rajendra Kumar on 26th Oct.2022. and a meeting was held at the MSCL office on 26th Oct at 10.30 AM. It was attended by Er Arun Prabha-General Manager (Technical) from MSCL, Er. Rajendra Kumar, M.G. Hegade & Ms Glavin Dsouza. Having discussed with Rajendra Kumar, Team Mangalorean is highlighting the main points raised and discussed in the meeting which are as below:

1) Er. Rajendra Kumar brought to the notice of MSCL that MSCL is ignoring the Government of India directives and the same is not acceptable. MSCL responded stating that it mistook the GOI directives as RTI and thought it had 30 days to respond. It was informed to the MSCL that it is about 70 days from the GOI’s first directive and to date no official response has been received from the MSCL. It was only after raising the grievance continuously over CPGRAMS( 4 times), MSCL scheduled this meeting.

2) It was mentioned in the meeting that the original PMC consultant (M/s Wadia Tech) who won the contract in the competitive bid, was terminated by MSCL stating unsatisfactory performance. It was mentioned that their quality and service were not as desired. Er. Rajendra Kumar raised the issue of DPR for the loop road from Clock Tower-AB Shetty Circle-Hamilton Circle- Rao & Rao Circle-Clock Tower. The DPR prepared by the earlier consultant was available on the website but the DPR prepared by the current MSCL team – consultant or in-house was not available. The same was not made available in the meeting. It was demanded that MSCL shall produce documents/drawings with qualities better than the original PMC consultant.

3) Er. Rajendra Kumar brought to the MSCL notice that Loop Road was being demolished by MSCL after it was concreted and a photo of the same was shown to MSCL. MSCL clarified that it was because of the traffic island requirement (because of traffic regulation from 2-way to 1-way traffic) and also for one cross drain. MSCL explained that it has taken account of the stakeholders like various departments/local neighbourhoods/higher authorities/political leadership/CLAF and hence changes are done to address this. It was brought to the notice of MSCL that all these should have been taken into account in the DPR by the Consultants. MSLC responded that the same is available in DPR but certain changes were required during execution.

4) MSCL also indicated that a new consultant has designed the roads taking all utilities on the sides of the carriageway. Welcoming the design, Er. Rajendra Kumar requested MSCL to upload all DPR/design documents onto the website.

5) Regarding the existing infrastructure facilities and the details, MSCL stated that they have not received any existing facilities/infrastructure drawings from the Mangalore city corporation (MCC) as the same is not available with MCC. As a result, they have to execute the projects without the information. MSCL also confirmed that they have all the as-built drawings of the projects executed and the same are available with MSCL. Er. Rajendra Kumar requested MSCL to upload the same onto the website. MSCL agreed to upload the same without any further delay.

6) Regarding the conversion of the two-way lane to a one-way lane was based on the study performed and on the consensus obtained by the Road traffic authority/Deputy commissioner/traffic department and other concerned departments. MSCL stated the relevant inputs received and the design details are available in the DPR. When brought to the notice of MSCL the reason for requesting a public response to the conversion of 2-way to 1-way was only to get feedback.

7)MSCL attention was brought to the Light House hill road wherein the consultant M/s IDF had provided the car parking facility on one at the ladies club and was subsequently removed because of public reaction. It was brought to the MSCL notice that the standards like IRC/municipal standards were not followed and the design was made without considering the vehicular movement. MSCL reiterated that the design is as per the standards and DPR has all relevant details. However, the parking was removed as people felt uneasy while taking out the cars from the parking slots. Er. Rajendra Kumar requested MSCL to upload all the drawings – initial drawings showing the parking 2-wheeler/3 wheeler/4 wheelers and subsequent drawings after removal and how this removed car parking is accommodated in the revised drawings. MSCL agreed to upload the same onto the website.

8) MSCL attention was also brought to the road protrusion (Near to free right) to accommodate the parking and subsequent removal of the same because of public outcry. MSCL stated that the design demands such protrusion but to accommodate the public comforts, it was removed. However, there is no cost to the MSCL as it is under the Contractor’s account.

9) It was brought to the attention of the MSCL to put railings at the zebra crossing near Hampankatta Road. MSCL clarified that the railings were put first and then zebra crossing paintings were done by the traffic department. Er. Rajendra Kumar brought to the MSCL notice that there is an existing pedestrian crossing and whether you have zebra painting or not, railings should not be provided. MSCL was demanded to show the relevant approved construction drawings duly signed by the relevant consultant/engineers showing the railing details and its extension and subsequent drawing showing the removal of the same. MSCL agreed to provide the same.

MSCL responded that all the DPR are available and will be uploaded onto the website. Mangaloean.com visited the website and verified that DPR uploaded on the website is prepared by Wadia Tech and not by the current consultants/MSCL team. As of 29-10-2022, the MSCL website does not have DPR prepared by the MSCL consultants/team other than Wadia tech. Do you Mangaloreans believe that the MSCL team has the technical competence to execute these projects?

List of Points discussed in the Meeting :

I – Grievance No DOURDE/E/2022/17004 Dated 08/08/2022 raised on the CPGRAM portal and Government of India directive for MSCL to address the issue with intimation to the petitioner (GOI reference – K-15014/7/2022-SC.I dated 12th Aug 2022)

1) Why has MSCL ignored the GOI directive?

MSCL responded by saying that generally, they respond immediately. However, the staff mistakenly understood that it was an RTI request and thought they had 30 day time to respond. It was brought to SMCL’s notice that it is more than 3 months and to date no official response is received.

2) Does MSCL have a time-bound response plan for its action? If yes, what is the time frame for responding to GOI directives?

The response is immediate. But as GM (Tech) executive was on leave for August, hence there was a delay.

3) It is mentioned very clearly in the grievance that the MSCL team do not have the requisite expertise and capability to carry out the projects. We would like MSCL to respond with facts and technical details

4) There is demand for a technical audit of the works carried out & MSCL explanation for the extra expenditure because of the inept handling of the projects.

II – Letter No: RK/MSCL/101, Dated 24th July 2022, received by MSCL on 26th July 2022.

1) Why has MSCL not bothered to address the issues raised?

The delay was because of the absence of an MSCL official for one month

2) Is MSCL not accountable to the general public who is very much concerned about the lapses in the MSCL working?

Yes.

3) Is there any system where the general public can demand an explanation from MSCL on its working?

Yes. MSCL will respond to all public queries within the possible time frame.

4) Is there any time limit for MSCL to respond?

Generally Immediate

Point A of the Letter

1) DPR of the Wadia tech v/s DPR of MSCL which is being followed for the project? Availability on website.?

DPR of Wadia Tech was available on the Website while DPR carried out by the current consultant is not available on the website. A hard copy was to be provided in the meeting. But was not made available. It was informed in the meeting that DPR for some projects is not available. MSCL promised to look into the same. MSCL also promised that all DPR will be uploaded onto the website immediately.

2) Case study – i) Original report of smart road package ii) changes made to the original report. Requirements/study performed/Technical inputs/technical review in-house/consultant / approved documents iii) Cost, time and quality impact because of the changes? iv) Relevant minutes

MSCL informed that earlier DPR by Wadia had the basic philosophy of keeping all utilities under the carriageway. However, MSCL has now decided to have all utilities at the sides (not under the carriageway). All roads are being designed accordingly.

3) Mapping details of the existing infrastructure facilities/relevant copies/MSCL-MCC minutes to this effect

MSCL stated that MCC does not have any existing infrastructure/utility drawings. Therefore, MSCL has to work without those details.

4) MSCL advises MCC and has built drawings? Why are built drawings not available on websites?

MSCL informed us that all drawings are available. However, the same was not updated on the website as it thought the same is not needed. When explained as project completion, the general public would like to know all the as-built information. MSCL agreed to upload all the as-built drawings onto the website.

5) Demolition of newly laid concrete roads/cost break/ financial head for the same. Can MSCL provide the total cost incurred on a given project under demolition concrete cost?

Near AB Shetty Circle, a new concrete road was cut to put the traffic islands. Traffic island was an afterthought because of the conversion of two-way traffic to one-way traffic. Hence MSCL has to demolish the section of the newly laid concrete road.

Point B of the Letter

1) DPR of the Smart Road 2? Availability of the same on the website

DPR was not available at the time of the meeting and also on the website. MSCL will upload the same on their website immediately.

2) Conversion of 2-way to 1-way – DPR/traffic department input/input from other departments

MSCL confirmed that all departments were informed of the change in the RTA/DC meeting and input from them was taken while making the conversion.

3) Traffic island – its requirements/size determination/standards followed/traffic studies carried out

MSCL confirmed that all studies have been performed. The details are available in DPR.

Point C of the Letter

1) DPR of the Lighthouse hill road? Technical consultant/Tender for consultancy. Availability of the same on the website.

MSCL informed that IDF is the consultant for the project and they have essential qualifications for the project. The DPR for the project was prepared by the IDF. DPR was not made available in the meeting and also the same was not available on the website.

2) Design of all facilities on road (car parking)/standards followed/traffic studies carried out/parking requirements for 2-3-4 wheelers/bus bay

MSCL clarified that all vehicular parking is facilitated in accordance with the standards

3) Reasons for demolishing the car parking facilities and the detailed report of the same giving the cost incurred in putting up the car parking/demolition and the heads under which it is accounted.

MSCL informed that the general public raised their apprehension that taking the vehicle from the parking slot may result in an accident with the buses coming on uphill. To alleviate the fears of the general public, MSCL removed the car parking.

4) Alternative place for car parking facility?? Study performed, name of the agency/staff/responsible MSCL staff/team accountable for the work

IDF is the consultant and they have addressed all. The request was made for a copy of all the drawings issued to the contractor before and after the car park removal. MSCL promised to share the same.

5)Disciplinary action was taken by MSCL on the team responsible for the loss to the exchequer

6)Action was taken by MSCL so as not to repeat the same.

Not relevant as MSCL informed it was mainly to allay the public fear and has nothing to do technically.

Point D of the Letter

1) Erection of Zebra crossing at Hampankatta? Copy of the approved drawing/BOQ giving the length of the handrails. Details of the approved team

2) Approved Copy of the revised drawings showing the handrail length

MSCL informed that the hand railing at the ZEBRA crossing was done first and the traffic department painted the zebra crossing. It was brought to the MSCL meeting that any design should know that there is an existing pedestrian crossing and your railing details should have taken that into account. They said it was taken into account. The request was made for the approved drawing copy to establish the facts. MSCL agreed to share the same.

