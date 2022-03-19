Activists force Muslim Man to get off KSRTC bus for Traveling with Woman of Different Faith

Mangaluru: Here is yet another story of Moral Policing, which seems like a never ending problem. It is learnt that a Muslim man, who is a manager in a private company, was prevented from travelling with a woman colleague from another faith in Bantwal town.



In a complaint filed by the woman, Pushpa M, a resident of Perla in Kasaragod, stated that she has been working for a private company as a supervisor. On Friday, 18 March, she was travelling with her manager Mehboob Shareef from Mangaluru to Puttur in a KSRTC bus.

Picture for Illustration only

When the bus reached Kudrebettu in Balila village, two to three people questioned Shareef and warned him not to travel with the woman of another faith. The miscreants also made Shareef get off the bus, she stated Bantwal police have registered a case under Sections 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.