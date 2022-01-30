Actor Manikandan of ‘Jai Bhim’ fame makes his debut as director



Chennai: Actor and screenwriter Manikandan, whose outstanding performance in the courtroom drama ‘Jai Bheem’ came in for a lot of critical appreciation, has now made his debut as a director with ‘Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham’.

The film, which is produced by Shashank Vennelakanti on behalf of G&K Vahinee Productions, has been released on Sony Liv. ‘Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham’, which has won awards at various international film festivals, has already received acclaim from many quarters, including the film industry.

Starring Delhi Ganesh, Manikandan, Mirchi Vijay, Aadhavan, RJ Shivshankari, Rakendu Mouli, Praveen Raja and Shobana, the film is a collection of beautiful and emotional moments of life.

The life of someone who is being pushed from work to retirement changes drastically, when he meets an unemployed young man.

What happens next is what ‘Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham’ is all about. Vishal Venkat, the director of the recently released film ‘Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal’ is one of the members of the ‘Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham’ direction team.

Producer Shashank Vennelakanti is a famous writer in Telugu cinema. R Vasantha Kumar has handled the cinematography of ‘Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham’ and Radhan and Pavan have composed the music for the film. Rajesh Ramakrishnan has done the editing.