Actor Prithviraj is a wonderful director to work with: Jagdish



Thiruvananthapuram: One of Mollywood’s most prominent star Prithviraj, whose directorial debut “Lucifer” was a runaway hit, is presently finishing his second film “Bro Daddy” in Telangana, and veteran character comedian artiste Jagdish is amazed by his directorial skills.

In a chat with IANS over the phone from Telangana, Jagdish, who has a good role in the film, said if he was to describe Prithviraj, he would say — ‘Prithviraj is an out and out professional’.

“Right from the day I received a surprise call from him asking me to get ready to act in his film, I have been happy and it increased after I landed on the location. With 80 per cent of the shooting of the film now over, I am amazed by his directorial skills,” said the veteran who has over four decades of acting experience in films.

“He precisely knows each and every aspect of the filmmaking, be it camera, lens, lighting and what not, and acting with him as the director, definitely brings out the best in every actor, be it even superstar Mohanlal who plays the lead role,” added Jagdish.

Unlike his debut film, a hugely big entertainer, “Bro Daddy” is a family film, with a Christian background which tells the tale of three friends.

This film is also seen as a comeback film for another veteran Lalu Alex, who is donning the grease paint after a while.

Prithviraj plays the role of Mohanlal’s son.

Among the others who act includes Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan (daughter of ace director Priyadarshan), Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Soubhin Shahir and Prithviraj’s mother is played by yesteryear actress, Malika.

