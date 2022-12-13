Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia Child Recovers Completely at KMC Attavar

Mangaluru: A 2-year-old girl diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in July 2022 who has had multiple major problems got discharged after a prolonged 5 months of Hospitalisation at KMC Hospital, Attavar.

The patient had initially visited a local doctor and was referred to Dr Harsha Prasad L, Paediatric Haematologist and Oncologist at KMC Hospital, Attavar. The results of several blood tests performed at KMC Hospital Attavar revealed the child had Philadelphia-positive acute lymphocytic leukaemia.

Following Dr Harsha Prasad’s recommendations, the patient was admitted to the hospital for further investigation and treatment. Following a bone marrow test, she was confirmed to have had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is a type of blood and bone marrow disease that affects the spongy tissue inside bones that produces blood cells. The treatment, which began in the general ward, then continued in the intensive care unit as she became unwell with breathing difficulties. Consequently, the patient was in the intensive care unit for a total of 40 days, of which 20 days she was on mechanical ventilator support.

Due to the illness, infection, and treatment, she developed three holes in her intestine, her belly grew larger, and the doctors estimated that she had two litres of water stored inside. As a result, the doctors decided to do emergency surgery. This surgery was completed by Dr Jayatheertha Joshi, Paediatric Surgeon. Initially, the doctor gave 10% hope, but his efforts and constant management, as well as his optimistic and comforting words, gave courage to her parents, and she gradually recovered. However, it was not recommended that she remain on the ventilator for an extended period. As a result, she underwent tracheostomy surgery. A tracheostomy is a hole made in the front of the neck and into the windpipe, and a tube is inserted to keep the hole open for breathing.

ENT Surgeons Dr Suja Shreedharan, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology, and Dr Manisha, Associate Professor of Otorhinolaryngology, performed the surgery. Having recovered quickly from this procedure, the patient was shifted back to the general ward with the tracheostomy tube in place. It was a challenge to complete the induction and consolidation blocks of chemotherapy with multidrug-resistant infections. Later, with constant support from the dietician team, the physiotherapy team, and great nursing care, she slowly got better. She was discharged after 5 months of stay in the hospital and after the closure of the tracheostomy. The patient is now stable, and her leukaemia is in remission and doing well.

Dr Harsha Prasad said that acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is the most common childhood cancer, and that majority of children get cured with the right treatment. Throughout the treatment, Postgraduates in the department of Paediatrics supported the parents of the patient by counselling and reassuring them regularly, which only strengthened their faith in the treatment. The successful management of this little warrior shows true teamwork.

The parents of the patient who come from a humble background in Moodbidri thanked all the clinicians, nurses, laboratory administration, and housekeeping staff for their good care and hospitality.

Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Attavar, appreciated the joint teamwork of the doctors and supporting staff and said that the treatment of this little girl showed what can be accomplished when different teams work together.