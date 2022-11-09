Ad Meliora! ‘ ECONOVANZA’- an Inter-Collegiate Economics Fest hosted by SAC Dept of Economics

Ad Meliora! ‘ECONOVANZA’- an Inter-Collegiate Economics Fest (Exploring Excellence) hosted by St Aloysius College Dept of Economics

Mangaluru: The Department of Economics at the 142-year-old St Aloysius College, Mangaluru is one of the oldest departments established in the college as early as 1882. The department offers Economics in B A (in 5 combinations); B Com and BBA streams. In 2016, the department initiated Economics in the B Sc stream, the FIRST of its kind, under Mangalore University. The B A course offers Economics Statistics and Mathematical Economics in the V and VI semesters. The Department also started a PG Programme, MA in Economics in 2008. From 2021-22 onwards the NEP curriculum has been introduced both for BA and BSc programmes.

And every year, the Department of Economics organizes a FEST, to EXPLORE the EXCELLENCE of the students, and this year ‘ECONOVANZA – a one-day Fest was inaugurated on Wednesday 9 November in Eric Mathias Hall of the College. The theme was ‘Ad Meliora’ a Latin phrase which means ‘Towards Better Things. The dignitaries for the occasion were Ms Anta Lobo -HoD of Commerce, Milagres PU College, Mangaluru, and also the wife of Late Dr Norbert Lobo- who was the Director of Admin Block, St Aloysius College; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal pf SAC; Dr Priya Shetty- HoD Dept of Economics; Dr Charles Furtado- Director of Admin Block, SAC; Miss Sakshi Shenoy and Macwin D’souza, both student coordinators of the Fest.

In Memory of (late) Dr Norbert Lobo (Director-Admin Block) the Creator of ‘ ECONOVANZA’ who passed away on 20 October 2022

Following the prayer song invoking God’s blessings, the programme was inaugurated by all the dignitaries on the dais in a unique way Out of the box- and a very good initiative of thinking, by dropping a coin in the piggy bank. In her inaugural address Chief guest, Ms Anita Lobo said, ” The desire to excel should be exclusive of the fact whether someone appreciates you or not. Excellence is a drive from the inside not outside. Throughout today, as you compete in various events, there will be some losses and some wins. I encourage you not to be disheartened if the outcome is not in your favour. Try your best and excel today not necessarily for a prize or for someone else to notice but for your satisfaction. Having the right attitude makes the most impact. I feel it is as equally important as education and more important than money, circumstances than failures, than successes, than whatever anyone might say or do and the remarkable thing is that we have the choice to create the attitude for every day in our life”.

” So here are 6 tips to help you make the best of your life’s journey. 1. Learn Visualization techniques, visualize yourself taking steps to achieve your goal, breaking toxic or negative thought patterns which will keep you motivated. 2. Find inspiration from people who are successful today, despite their setbacks. Learn from what they have to say and emulate till you find your way. 3. Meditate. Spending a few minutes a day controlling your breathing and focusing your mind will be very helpful and increase your strength to cope with difficult and stressful situations. 4. Only compete against yourself; focus on your goal and how you are going to achieve it. 5. Set small challenges. Overcoming those leaves positive imprints. And to end it all, Be Present. Don’t give into laziness or disappointment, keep moving towards your goal constantly, set your mind on achieving your objectives every day and I am sure this attitude will become a part of your personality” added Ms Lobo

She concluded by saying, ” I thank Fr Principal and the organizers for inviting me to be part of Econovanza 2022. Economics was a big part of my husband’s life. He dedicated his time, energy and expertise to inculcating his passion for the subject in all his students and peers. I hope the legacy left behind by Dr Norbert Lobo will continue to inspire you, and all the students of Economics for the years to come. I wish to wind up in the words of Jig Jiggler, an American motivational speaker. “You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great”

In his presidential address, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ said, “We should remember the late Dr Norbert Lobo who was the man behind Econovanza, and he had also initiated many other projects. He was an inspiration for all, and his books were read by many gaining lots of knowledge and information. He lived by experiences. We should know that real education will find a purpose in life, and not money. Programmes/contests like these are a process for development and will boost your career. Winning is not important, but taking part is very important because not everyone can win. Don’t copy others, instead, be innovative with your ideas and develop your personality. Take and accept challenges, work hard and you will succeed in your challenges”.

The theme song ‘Ad Meliora’ of the Fest was composed by Region D’souza, the vote of thanks was delivered by Jissmon George, and the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Abia Aslan. The welcome address was delivered by Ms Sakshi Shenoy, the student coordinator. In memory, Late Dr Norbert Lobo was felicitated and the citation was read by Dr Priya Shetty, and the plaque was handed over to Dr Lobo’s wife Ms Anita Lobo and daughter Aloma by the college principal.

There FEST featured ten different competitions with 12 teams participating, like- Eco-Model Making; Budget Preparation; Fashion Show; Mad Ad; Essay Writing; Elocution; Quiz; Turn Coat’; Collage and Mockalamation. The valedictory function was held on the same day at 3 pm, with Dr Vishanz Pinto, HoD of History as the Chief guest. Alwyn Misquith and Reji John were the staff coordinators of the Fest. The winners in the Fest were St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru-bagging the Overall Championship, and Swami Vivekananda College, Puttur bagging the Runners Up trophy.