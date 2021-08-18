Spread the love



















Adani Foundation Contributes Rs. 40 Lakhs to DC to establish Covid Pediatric ICU ventilators

Udupi: UPCL, a subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, which is operating a power plant in Yellur village, in hands with Adani Foundation, a CSR wing of Adani Group, has donated Rs. 40 lakhs to Udupi District Administration for establishing Pediatric ICU ventilators in District / Government Hospital in Udupi, as a preparation for 3rd wave of Covid, which has said to be impacting the children.

Adani Foundation has transferred Rs. 40 lakhs to the CSR Account of Deputy Commissioner, Udupi, and the letter to that effect was handed over by Kishore Alva, President and Executive Director of Adani UPCL, to G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District.

Udupi District Administration and Health Department had represented to Adani to support setting-up Pediatric ICU Ventilators in Udupi District Hospital and accordingly Adani Foundation has supported District Administration by way of contributing Rs. 40 lakhs, Kishore Alva said.

