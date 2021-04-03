Spread the love



















Adani is the bridge between Modi and Vijayan: Cong

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday called Gautam Adani the bridge between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The power purchase agreement of the Kerala government for wind energy is to help Adani and this was overseen directly by Vijayan, who has been using his left hand to help Adani in the Trivandrum airport deal, while his right hand is used to help the firm by entering into a long term power purchase agreement to buy wind energy,” Chennithala told the media in his home turf Haripad in Alappuzha district.

“The outcome of this relationship is the reason why there has been no progress in the probe against Vijayan. With this it has been proved beyond doubt that it’s Adani who is the vital bridge between Modi and Vijayan,” he added.

However, Vijayan dismissed it as baseless, saying: “I am at a loss about Chennithala’s barbs. I think something is seriously wrong with him.”