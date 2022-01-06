Adelaide International: Swiatek defeats Fernandez to face Azarenka in quarters



Adelaide: Defending champion Iga Swiatek defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-2 at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final clash against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka.

The 2020 Roland Garros winner Swiatek took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalised on Fernandez’s misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. Ranked fifth at this year’s tournament, Swiatek hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old opponent and did not face a break-point as she extended her winning streak in Adelaide to seven matches.

“I was playing against a younger girl, which is pretty new for me,” Swiatek said. “She’s pretty talented and she’s a Grand Slam finalist, so I knew it was going to be tricky. I felt really confident and I’m pretty happy that I could finish it really quickly and I didn’t let go of focus.”

Swiatek will face Azarenka in the next round after she scored a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon. Hon had stunned Petra Kvitova in the first round on Monday and threatened a tiebreak in the second set against Azarenka but the Belarusian wrapped up the win in just under 90 minutes.