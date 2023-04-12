ADG Coast Guard Com KR Suresh, PTM TM Visits HQ Coast Guard District (Kar)

Additional Director General KR Suresh, PTM TM Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) Visits HQ Coast Guard District (Kar), New Mangalore/Panambur, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Additional Director General KR Suresh, PTM, TM, Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) visited ICGS Karwar and HQ Coast Guard District (Karnataka). During his visit, the flag officer reviewed the operational preparedness and progress of infrastructure development at New Mangalore, Bangalore and Karwar.

The Flag officer appreciated the efforts in resolving the issues halting the infrastructure projects at Karwar and Bengaluru. Further, Coast Guard Commander (Western seaboard) emphasised and appreciated the steps taken by the Commander (Karnataka) in improving the coastal security along the coast of Karnataka. Flag Officer also commended the initiatives taken to improve maritime domain awareness using innovation and technology.

He further added that close collaboration with CSP will play a key role in covering the various landing points and directed to further update the data about fishing boats using technology to monitor their movement close to Coast. The flag officer appreciated the effort put in and directed me to maintain close liaison with other stakeholders to ensure a safer sea for unhindered economic activities.

