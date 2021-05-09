Spread the love



















ADGP-ACB Seemant Kumar Singh & Friends being ‘Good Samaritans’ Distributing O2 during Crisis

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Seemant Kumar Singh & Friends being ‘Good Samaritans’ Distributing OXYGEN (O2) during Crisis

Mangaluru: For citizens of Mangaluru, ADGP-ACB Seemant Kumar Singh is not a stranger, since he had served in various capacities- like being Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (Dec 2000- Feb 2004); First Police Commissioner of Mangaluru after Police Commissionerate was formed in Mangaluru City (Apr 2010- Aug 2012), and Superintendent of Police of Anti Naxal Force with headquarters at Karkala (May 2013-2015). Last year as IGP (Administration) of DG & IGP Offices, Bengaluru City- Seemant Kumar Singh had played a vital role as a SAVIOUR and GOOD SAMARITAN to thousands of Stranded Migrants in Bengaluru and beyond. And the best part was that when his phone number accidentally became a Food Helpline for Migrants-He became a One-Point Contact Person for Distraught Migrants even from other States, like Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarath, and Maharashtra.

Former DK SP & Police Commissioner of Mluru, now IGP of Bluru Seemant Kumar a SAVIOUR to Stranded Migrants

ADGP-Anti Corruption Bureau Seemant Kumar Singh

And this year as ADGP-ACB, Bengaluru Seemant Kumar Singh (SKS) has taken up the initiative to distribute the oxygen concentrators amid Covid-19 Second Wave through the District Superintendents of Police. Even as the nation is grappling with a shortage of oxygen cylinders to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, SKS , along with his friends, has helped distribute 17 oxygen concentrators to seven districts so far and has an initial target of 200. Many hospitals in Bengaluru even though they had beds, were faced with oxygen shortage, and stopped admitting patients. With the shortage of oxygen, Bengaluru saw a large number of deaths of Covid patients. Hospitals were denying admission because of lack of oxygen. This has been the situation for the last two weeks for nearly 15 hospitals in Bengaluru.

Adding to his profile, SKS has also served in various capacities across the Karnataka State, among which are IGP and Managing Director-Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure of Development Corp Ltd; IGP- Central Range-Bengaluru; IGP and Additional Commissioner of Police Bengaluru East. Hailing from Jharkhand, Seemant Kumar did his schooling in Ranchi; graduate and postgraduate degree from Kiror Mal College and St Stephen’s College, Delhi University respectively. In 2014 on Republic Day, he was honoured with the President Medal for Meritorious Service, and he had attended the Mid Career Training in the United Kingdom. He is married and has one son and a daughter. His hobbies are sports, traveling, social work, and adventure, among other fun things.

Seeing the grave situation in Bengaluru with shortage of Oxygen, Semant Kumar Singh, who is also Senior Nodal Officer for Covid Matters from the police in Central Range, took the initiative to distribute the oxygen concentrators through the district superintendents of police. In the first wave, We should applaud his kind gesture last year during the First Wave of pandemic Seemant helped thousands of people by providing them ration and food packets besides arranging medicines and train facilities for migrants, and through the police department, he also arranged treatment for COVID patients.

But in this second wave, Seemant has taken up the initiative by providing oxygen concentrators across the state. Speaking to Team Mangalorean over the phone Seemant said, ” During the first wave, two WhatsApp groups were formed by me, which included people from Karnataka settled in Canada. During the second wave, they discussed how to help the needy and decided to provide oxygen concentrators which are the need of the hour. I want to make it clear there is no question of collecting money and that members of the groups sent the concentrators by placing orders themselves. Initially seventeen concentrators have been distributed to hospitals including three each to Kolar, Tumkur, Chikballapur and Doddaballapur (Bengaluru Rural District), two to Ramanagar, one to KGF and two to Mysuru. Among these, one will be used in the Police Covid Care Centre”.

“Around 50 10-litre concentrators are expected from Canada in three to four days. Meanwhile, around 32 5-litre concentrators will be distributed to hospitals based on the requirement. Each 5-litre concentrator costs about Rs 80,000, while the 10-litre concentrators cost around Rs 1.25 lakh. I have also formed another group called GROUP O2 in Bengaluru and already we have assured 112 number of oxygen concentrators which I am tying up with SP’s in Central Range to give it to the Government hospitals. My friends in Canada are helping in this project. The units are imported from Taiwan, and many of these O2 concentrators have been put into use in many hospitals, in and around Bengaluru” added Seemant Kumar.

In the meantime, the Canada Kannadigas in their Facebook page have thanked Seemant Kumar for encouraging them to start such a compelling initiative. “We bow down to your honesty, generosity and determination to fight the Covid-19 crisis in Karnataka. It should be noted that Canada Kaannadigas have joined hands to help Karnataka which is deeply affected by the rapid spread of Covid-19. They have set up a Discussion Panel and Volunteer Team to actively monitor the situation and make suitable decisions. As a first step, they have set a target of $15,000 to procure and ship Oxygen Concentrators to Karnataka through SEWA Canada. These devices have saved many lives and donations raised may be the reason for somebody to feel better. Canada Kannadigas have set up a Facebook campaign to raise funds for this good cause.

“The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Saint Mother Teresa once said, “We cannot do great things on this Earth, Only small things with great love.”- and for that matter, Seemant Kumar Singh, a ADGP turned Saviour and a Good Samaritan has gone beyond his limits, by becoming like a life saver to hundreds of Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru. He went beyond his duty in arranging Oxygen Concentrators when Bengaluru needed at this hour..

In conclusion, quoting Saint Mother Teresa “If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. It’s not how much we give or help but how much love we put into giving and helping someone. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, how many great things we have done. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.” and that’s exactly this Police Officer did, and kudos to ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh, whose profession is to protect the citizens, went beyond his duty/capacities in helping those Covid-19 patients in need of O2, thereby making a difference!

The joy of being able to help someone in need and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. To ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh, Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt appreciation for his humanitarian work and selfless efforts in caring for those affected with Covid .