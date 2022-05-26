ADGP Alok Kumar in City for Review Meeting on Social Media, Drugs, Crimes Etc Issues

Additional Director General of Police 9law & Order) Alok Kumar from Bengaluru in City for Review Meeting on Social Media, Drugs, Crimes, Robbery, Communal Tension Issues Etc Issues taking place in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts.

Mangaluru: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) ALOK KUMAR from Bengaluru who arrived at Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday 25 May evening was greeted by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kuamr, DCP Hariram Shanker, other DCP’s and ACP’s of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate.

On Thursday 26 May morning ADGP Alok Kumar visited the Mangaluru Commissionerate Office, and checked into the functioning of various departments in the Commissionerate and interacted with the staff. Speaking to the media personnel, ADGP Alok Kumar said, “This is my maiden visit after assuming the post, and it will be a very important and interactive meeting with the concerned police force in each section of the Mangaluru Police commissionerate”.

He further said, “With all the communal tensions prevailing in the district between faiths, police should be alert and active to prevent any untowards incidents from taking place. With most of the drugs and weapons being illegally smuggled into DK and Udupi districts, we will join hands with the Kerala police and urge them to crack down on culprits beyond such illegal trade. We will seriously look into the drug trafficking issues and consumption of ganja/drugs and severe action will be taken”.

“My visit is also due to the forthcoming elections, to see that all rules and guidelines are followed and implemented by the law enforcement authorities, and to see that no corruption or illegal dealings take place. Regarding the Malali Mosque issue, Mangaluru Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has clamped prohibitory orders surrounding the Assayed Adbullahil Madani mosque at Malali, and it will be in force till the status quo is maintained by the Court, and we will follow by Court orders, and not listen to anyone else. Malali town is located close to Mangaluru, which is regarded as the communally sensitive region. Any disturbance here will affect all three coastal districts. Therefore we will put our police force on full alert for the safety of the people” added ADGP.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shanker, among other DCP’s and ACP were present during ADGP’s visit. Today ADGP will move on to Udupi to chair a meeting with the police personnel in Udupi district.