ADGP Alok Kumar Visits Bajpe, Surathkal Police Station Limits

Mangaluru: The ADGP of Law and Order, Alok Kumar, visited Surathkal and Bajpe police station limits to meet police personnel and the public.

During the visit, Alok Kumar interacted with police personnel and the public, and collected information on the recent incidents.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration extended Section 144 and other restrictions until August 5 in the district.

