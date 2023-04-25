ADGP L&O Alok Kumar Flags Off Route March Ahead Of Assembly Elections at Nehru Maidan

Mangaluru: To instil confidence among the voters the Mangaluru City Police conducted a route march from Nehru Maidan to Navabarath Circle here, on April 25.

The route march was flagged off by the Additional Director General of Police Law & Order Bengaluru, Alok Kumar.

The Mangaluru police along with the CISF and CRPF took out a route march from Nehru Maidan passing through State Bank – Town Hall – Clock Tower – Hampankatta Signal – K S Rao Road and culminating at the Navabarath Circle.

The Additional Director General of Police Law & Order Bengaluru, Alok Kumar, Inspector General of Police Dr Chandra Gupta, Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain, DCP Law & Order Anshu Kumar, DCP Crime & Traffic Dinesh Kumar, ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni, ACP P A Hegde, ACP Dhanya N Nayak, ACP Manoj Kumar Naik and the Inspectors, Sub-inspectors and staff along with the Central Industrial Security Force and CISF took part in the route march.

140 police personnel from the Mangaluru commissionerate along with 145 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) platoons and CISF personnel participated in the route march.

After the route march, ADGP Alok Kumar said, “This route march is held for area domination. The Assembly elections will be held on May 10, and all the voters should come out and cast their votes without fear. Those who try to create disturbance will be severely dealt with. The police will take strict action against the violators. We have already done route marches in areas under various station limits”.

Alok Kumar further said, “I would like to thank all those who participated in the route march. There are some vulnerable areas and we have already carried out route marches in 105 places. Areas under some police station limits have seen route marches being carried out up to 7 times. We have only 15 days left for the elections. There are 49 vulnerable areas in Mangaluru city with 136 booths. All measures have been taken to ensure free fair polling. Voters should come out and cast their votes without any fear. I would like to thank all those who have participated in the route march. We will take strict action against those who try to create any disturbance during the elections”.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Jain assured the ADGP of maintaining law and order during the polling.

