Adichunchanagiri Pontiff visits the Country’s First Materials Recovery Facility at Karkala

Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, the Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana visited the country’s first *Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) at Nitte Karkala.

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru-based startup *Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd.*has have been successfully operating this rural facility, since August 2022. The start-up managed nearly 2000 tons of waste, hitherto. Impacting 47 villages of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, covering 72,000 houses and 7,000 commercial establishments. On the other hand, the start-up is also operating a similar *MRF at Yedapadavu* awarded by Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, with the capacity of handling 10 tons per day.

Presently, Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. is providing waste management solutions to 18 apartments in Mangaluru, covering 800 flats, under the *Zero Waste Apartment (ZWA)* Project. Handling 1 ton of dry waste in Bala Gram Panchayat, under the *Zero Waste Village (ZWV)* Project. In Kateel Shree Durgaparameshwari Temple, the start-up is handling 1 ton of garbage per day under the *Zero Waste Temple (ZWT)* Project. Providing integrated waste management solutions to K S Hegde Medical Academy by handling 2 tons of waste under *Zero Waste Campus (ZWC)* Project.

The startup can handle 10,000 tons of solid waste per annum*. The company is setting a benchmark through its sustainable initiatives and international tie-ups in waste management. Indeed, the company always considers waste as a resource.

During the visit of Parama Pujya Swamiji, Managing Director Dilraj Alva explained the functionality of the MRF Plant at Karkala. Executive Director Ranjan Bellarpady, Project Director, Sachin Shetty & Project Manager Dhanush M S were present.

Like this: Like Loading...