Adieu to Science Batch 2019-21 of St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru : The air was jubilant at Loyola hall, with the Farewell for the Science batch 2019-21, etched the cards. The programme was presided by the Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, while the chief guest was Dr Monica Sadananda, Chairperson, Department of Bioscience, Mangalore University. Finance officer, Rev.Fr Vinod Paul SJ, Campus minister Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Vice Principals, Mrs Charlotte D’ Souza & Mr Muralikrishna G M, and the conveners Mrs Shirley Reema and Mrs Diana Mary Joseph also graced the dais.

To beseech the divine intervention, the programme commenced with an inter religious prayer, integrating the four “C”s of Jesuit education, commitment, compassion, competence and conscience. A benediction was offered by Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, which sought out to ignite the hearts of the youngsters with the Ignatian value “MAGIS”, spreading the essence of true Jesuit education that permeates all souls towards better humanity. A welcome dance by IPU students elated the spirits of all gathered. Symbolising the Aloysian motto ‘Shine to enkindle’, the representatives of the college cabinet partook in the lighting of the lamp ceremony, with the radiance bestowed to them from the luminaries of the day. The farewell scroll depicting peace, harmony, justice and eco sensitivity was unraveled during the programme. The magnificent ‘Tree of light’ was planted, adorning the principle Aloysian values.

Delivering the welcome address, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, emphasized the dexterity, with which the management embraced the new changes posed by pandemic. He also urged the student body to uphold the ethos of the Alma Mater, lead a life of service in others, delve on the richness in charity and endorse universal brotherhood to get interconnected as well interlinked with the delicate fabric of life. Student of II PU, Rynor Pinto worded out the nostalgia and imprint of the institution in moulding their personalities, resounding “Once an Aloysian, always an Aloysian”.

Dr Monica Sadananda in her address presented an insight of new possibilities and challenges posed by the pandemic. She also envisaged in her speech, the development of the adolescent brain, the essential influences & experiences which concretizes the holistic development into adults, making them cognitively competent, socially committed, emotionally empathetic and morally conscious. Blessings, she said, were bestowed on the students in terms of the good college, teachers and parents and wished that the blessings would be relevant, if students poured it out like a fresh stream, to build a better tomorrow for humanity.

Students who excelled in academics, curricular & co-curricular activities were also recognized and felicitated during the occasion. A short cultural programme consisting of a farewell song, thematic dance, music and a video presentation that depicted the glimpses of their two years at SAPUC was arranged by the I PU students. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by Mrs Shirley Reema D’ Souza. I PU students Ms Riya and Vasudeva compered the programme.