Adil Hussain on why actors need to be empathetic in life



Mumbai: Adil Hussain says an actor will only be able to depict compassion on screen only if he is empathetic in life.

The actor features in the film “Raahgir: The Wayfarers” and says the artistes in the film have done a great job depicting these emotions. He shares screen space with Neeraj Kabi and Tilotama Shome in the film directed by the veteran Goutam Ghose.

The film is based on a short story by Prafulla Roy and centres around the story of three daily wage labourers in dire need, and how they showcase humanity despite their problems.

“The film is about three human beings Nathuni, Lakhpati and Chopatlal, whose empathy and compassion come out when they opt for humanity over survival. They have nothing to fall back on and Goutam da has beautifully captured that in this film. If an actor is not really empathetic in real life, it will show on screen,” he says.

“One has seen many people with or without resources going out to help others during this pandemic. That is what humanity is all about. Raahgir is the story of such people in dire circumstances. Goutam Ghose’s Raahgir epitomises the humanity that one is seeing so often in the pandemic,” says producer Amit Agarwal.

