Adios Amigos! Roshni Nilaya Juniors Bid ‘Alvida’ to 3rd BA & BSW Seniors

Adios Amigos! With the Theme “FLY HIGH” Roshni Nialya School of Social Work Juniors Bid ‘Alvida’ to 3rd BA and BSW Seniors

Mangaluru: Quoting lyrics from ‘Go Light Your World by Kathy Troccoli “There is a candle in every soul, Some brightly burning, some dark and cold, There is a spirit who brings fire, Ignites a candle and makes his home, So carry your candle, run to the darkness, Seek out the hopeless, confused and torn, And hold out your candle for all to see it. Take your candle, and go light your world, Take your candle, and go light your world. Frustrated brother, see how he’s tried to Light his own candle some other way See now your sister, she’s been robbed and lied to, Still holds a candle without a flame, So carry your candle, run to the darkness, Seek out the lonely, the tired and worn (the tired and worn), Hold out your candle for all to see it, Take your candle, and go light your world, Take your candle, and go light your world”- indeed a perfect Farewell song for the IIIrd year batch students of BA and BSW of Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, where they bid adieu to their Alma Mater, during a programme organized by the Juniors named “ADIOS AMIGOS”!

“Don’t be dismayed by good-byes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or lifetimes, is certain for those who are friends. It’s an expression of good wishes at the time of parting and it’s a special moment for these BA & BSW students who were getting ready to step into the real world of challenges. It is not the end but the beginning of a very beautiful journey. The ceremony began with a prayer to invoke blessings of the Almighty, followed by words of wisdom delivered by Dr Juliet C J-the Principal of Roshni Nilya, who wished the outgoing students all success in their future endeavours.

Dr Juliet further said, “Students remember that the teachers have given you the education. the values that you have learnt here should be nurtured in your life and passed on. Basically, be a good human. Make a difference with your service to society. The society around is so divisive. Never forget the values that you have learnt in this institution. You students should be the beacons wherever you go. Love everyone including those who hate you. Remember that your teachers have done a selfless job. Every student is unique. Raise up and do something great with hard work”.

Feelings aren’t ‘wrong’ or ‘right’, ‘bad’ or ‘good’. Feelings just are. They may forget what you said, but they will not forget how you made them feel. A couple of senior students came forward to share their feelings, memories, experiences and thoughts about being a “Roshnai”. On the part of teachers, Dr Sandra Lobo-Dept of Psychology and Prof Vineetha K-Registrar of Evaluation expressed their thoughts and wished the students all success in their future careers.

“All of our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them”- as a token of gratitude and appreciation, mementoes were presented to the outgoing seniors, which brought smiles to their faces, and all were beaming with pride having their education at one of the best colleges in the City. The momentoes were distributed by Dr Juliet; Prof Vineetha; Ms Farida (IQAC Coordinator); Ms Sarik Ankitha (Dean/Coordinator Student Progression, among others. Student Cabinet members-Suman (President); Namrata (Gen secretary); Delialah (Cultural & Entertainment Secretary) Thea (Academic Secretary) and Shane (Sports Secretary) were also felicitated on the occasion.

Following the formal function, it was all entertainment showbiz where the juniors unleashed their hidden talents in the form of singing, dance and fun, to please their seniors with love. There were also a couple of games, where cool gifts were won, like a Mercedez Benz or a Tata Nano? The formal function was eloquently and meticulously compered by Ms Niketha Giri (II BA) and Ms Zianab Shereen (II BSW) and the cultural part was compered by Ms Parvathy Ramesh (II BA) and Ms Kateeja Ansa (II BSW).

Yes, it was indeed a heart-touching farewell programme for these senior students after having spent four long years in the portals of Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, and now these students are all set to step into another phase of their lives. Kudos to Ms Sarik Ankitha and her young student volunteers for putting up a great show and entertaining the outgoing Seniors with love. Every Ending has a New Beginning- Some Bonds Can Never Be Broken! They have all kept to their Institution motto “Love is Made Fruitfull in Service”. May the Seniors all strive to build up the nation, enrich the whole human family and for the greater Glory of God. And remember that “Once An Roshani, Always a Roshani!

Ending this column with a thought-provoking quote-

“This is where the chapter ends, and new one now begins, Time has come for letting go, The hardest part is when you know; All of these years, When we were here are ending, But we’ll always remember; we have had the time of our lives, and now the page is turned, The stories we will write, we have had the time of our lives, And we will not forget the faces left behind, It’s hard to walk away from the best of days; And we will not forget the faces left behind, But if it has to end, we are glad that we found friends, in the time of our lives; We say goodbye, we hold on tight, To these memories that never die, We say goodbye, we hold on tight, To these memories that never die”. Long Live Roshni Nilaya!