Aditi Sajwan on playing ‘Maa Yashodha’ on screen

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Sajwan recently bagged the show ‘Haathi Ghodha Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’. She will be seen essaying the pivotal role of ‘Maa Yashodha’ in the show. She spoke about the show and her on-screen character.

She says while talking about the mythological show: “‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ is a show is based on the ‘Bal Leelas’ of Lord Krishna and revolves around the unique and beautiful bond between Bal Krishna and Maa Yashodha, his foster mother. The show will present the century old stories of Lord Krishna with a fresh approach and an eye on minute details. Also, the title ‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki, Jai Kanhaiyalal ki’ itself is a call for celebration of life and divinity of the almighty.”

On sharing more about playing ‘Maa Yashodha’ and how she connects with it, she adds: “My character I believe is the driving force and soul of the show. According to religious books, ‘Maa Yashodha’ is the reason the Vishnu avatar comes to earth in the form of Krishna to keep his promise and to show the world the selfless unwavering love of a mother.”

“I am in love with this character. It always gives me goosebumps to play such a complex yet beautiful character. I feel that ‘Maa Yashodha’s energy, her feelings resonate a lot with me. I too am very emotional, passionate, overprotective and possessive about my loved ones, just like her. I think and hope most women will find at least a part of themselves in my portrayal of ‘Maa Yashodha’,” adds the actress.

Aditi further shares how challenging it is to work with a baby according to their moods and fulfilling the needs. “Yes, shooting with a small child is very challenging for the whole unit. We have to shoot according to the comfort and understanding of the child. Baby Hazel is so small, she doesn’t know that she’s supposed to act. So, sometimes it’s tough on everyone to deliver episodes on time and in the exact way they’re written.”

“But, having Baby Hazel is also the USP of our show. Such a small child has never been such an important part of a show before. I’m sure that we’ll cross all hurdles and meet all challenges and make the best show which will be loved by everyone,” she wraps up.

‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ airs on Star Bharat.

