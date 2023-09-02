Aditya-L1 Mission: BJP eating fruits of tree grown by Cong, says K’taka MLC B.K. Hariprasad

Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad stated on Saturday that it was the Congress government which allotted land for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Bengaluru. BJP is eating the fruits from the tree sowed and grown by the Congress party, he underlined.



Speaking to reporters on Saturday at Kalaburagi, Hariprasad stated on the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission that Congress party has firm belief on the scientific grounds. “We are not like BJP to go with blind beliefs,” he stated.

The scientists who worked for the Chandrayaan-3 mission belong to the backward classes. But, when it comes to power, only a few communities are enjoying it. Let people from all communities get the opportunity, he opined.

Commenting on the ‘one nation one election’ slogan by BJP, Hariprasad maintained that after the saffron party coming to power, there is no dearth of statements. They are destroying the diversity in the country. BJP is taking decisions against the wishes of Swami Vivekananda, he charged.

“In coming days, BJP might come out with a slogan of one nation, one leader. There is a necessity to conduct the elections without using the Enforcement Directorate (ED),” Hariprasad stated.

Talking about his exclusion from the cabinet, Hariprasad maintained, he was a loyal Congressman. “My protest is not to ask for the post of a minister. The protest is aimed at getting opportunities for small communities. I am ready to come on streets for the agitation over the issue. People should learn from late PM Indira Gandhi. From peon to top posts, employees and officers belonging to one community can’t be filled, opportunities must be given to people of all classes,” Hariprasad stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has congratulated the ISRO scientists. “With the successful launch, ISRO scientists have achieved initial success. I wish all success for the future endeavour of this mission,” he said.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai has congratulated the ISRO scientists for successful launch of Aditya-L1 Sun Mission following the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission. “India is progressing towards becoming the world leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this direction India has positioned itself with top nations of the world in the space sector and drawn their attention. “I congratulate the scientists of ISRO yet again who made this possible,” he said.

