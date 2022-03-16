Aditya Rao gets 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment for Planting Bomb at MIA

Mangaluru: The accused Aditya Rao who had planted an explosive device at the Mangalore international airport was sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 in section 4 of the explosives substances act 1908 failing which will get another 6 months of simple imprisonment. In Section 16 of the Unlawful activities prevention act 1967, 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10000 fine failing which will get another 6 months of simple imprisonment. Both the punishments will run concurrently.

On 20 January 2020, Aditya Rao came in an auto and left a bag near the ticket counter near the VIP vehicles parking area. The bag was lying unattended near the entrance of the airport. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found traces of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the bag lying at the ticket counter at Mangaluru International Airport and safely evacuated it.

On January 22, Aditya Rao was arrested after he surrendered at the DGP office in Bengaluru and was brought to Mangaluru for further investigations.

On March 16, 2022, the fourth DJ Mangaluru found Aditya Rao guilty and sentenced him to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in section 4 of the explosives substances act 1908 and failing which 6 months simple imprisonment. In Section 16 of the Unlawful activities prevention act 1967, 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10000 fine failing which 6 months of simple imprisonment.

