Administration constitutes committee on surge of Covid-19 cases

Gurugram: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurugram Yash Garg has constituted sub-level, block-level and tehsil-level committees to ensure the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Central and state government, considering the increase in Covid-19 cases in the district.

These committees will monitor the crowd in their jurisdiction and issue fines those who violate the SOPs.

Regarding this, the deputy commissioner has issued orders, four committees of the sub-level, four committees of the block-level and the tehsil-level, all the committees made the challan, inspection, Covid-19 infected individuals made in their respective areas and how many individuals have been administered with the vaccine and submit a report of their number etc.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Prashant Panwar has been appointed over all in-charge in the district. He will review the tasks of all these committees with Civil Surgeon Dr. Virendra Yadav.

“All these committees have been instructed that they will keep an eye on religious programs, marriage ceremonies, community programs, festivals, mourning meetings etc. in their own field. These committees will monitor all the places where all the institutions, college, mall, public park, market, religious places, community centers, farm houses, RWA, Condominium and other public places and ensure SOP protocols,” the order said.