Adopting 21st-century Skills is crucial to overcome skill gap Challenges – Mr Hemachandra S J, District Skill Development Officer, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In today’s changing employment scenario, it is crucial that career guidance and 21st-century skills are imparted among the youth to ensure they find good employment opportunities. It is also important that teachers/faculties and students are introduced to 21st-century skills and other relevant skill sets that have become essential to get a good job. The 21st-century skills, Career Guidance & Counseling are extra-curricular skills that are imparted among students at various colleges in three districts of Karnataka as part of Project Code Unnati which is being implemented by UNDP and SAP Labs.

District Skill Mission in partnership with the UNDP and SAP Labs as part of the Project Code Unnati is organizing a two-day workshop for the NSS/Nodal officers of 23 colleges of Dakshina Kannada District on 7th and 8th March 2023.

Mr Hemachandra S J, District Skill development officer has inaugurated the two days Faculty Development Program and highlighted that it is the need of the hour to impart 21st-century skills among today’s youth. Role of career guidance and counselling in helping students in making informed career choices. He also focused on motivating the students to appear for the UPSC and Civil service exams. Make the students good readers by using the library facilities which will enable them to become great writers and great speakers.

Dr Nagarathna K A, NSS Coordinator Mangalore University addressed the gathering by telling the scope of the NSS department in the colleges which is helping the students to become active youths and take part in extracurricular activities. She focused on the scope of outreach activities that are being implemented in colleges which are motivating students to build better communities through outreach programmes. Programmes like Code Unnati aims to empower youths by offering necessary skill and training to increase their chances of getting jobs in various sectors. This also boosts an individual’s productivity and knowledge to choose the right career.

Mr Jeyachandran the State Head of UNDP explained that the United Nations is working towards sustainable development and poverty eradication in the state through multiple projects in Karnataka. Project Code Unnati is one such project which aims to support youth and women of the three districts in Karnataka (Bangalore Rural, Raichur and Dakshina Kannada) to become well-employed and self-employed. He further said that the current two-day workshop will focus on getting feedback and inputs from the representatives of educational institutions to make the project activities more impactful. He requested the participants to share the knowledge and resource acquired in the workshop with the students in their educational institutes.

