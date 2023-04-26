Advocate Padmaraj Appointed KPCC General Secretary

Mangaluru: Young and dynamic Advocate Padmaraj R has been appointed as the General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on April 25.

Padmaraj was called to Delhi by the Congress High Command. AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Karnataka Congress in-charge Surjewala and other leaders held a meeting with Padmaraj at Hotel Maurya.

Now the Congress party has given him a huge responsibility by appointing him as the general secretary of KPCC.

Karnataka Congress in-charge Surjewala issued an appointment letter to Padmaraj as the KPCC General Secretary. Thus advocate Padmaraj has entered active politics in Karnataka.

