Aero Expo 2023: Indian Air Force signs Bio ATF pact with MRPL

Mangaluru: An agreement was signed between Coastal Karnataka-based Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and Indian Air Force to supply sustainable aviation fuel (Bio-ATF) to this wing of the nation’s armed services.

The event was held during the ongoing Aero Expo 2023, an MOU was signed between the top brass of the Indian Air Force and MD MRPL M Venkatesh. With this, MRPL has become the first Indian Hydrocarbon Refinery to sign an MOU to provide Bio-ATF to Indian Air Force.

During the function attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the Chief of Indian Air Force, Chief of Indian Army, and other senior Indian Air Force officials, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged by M Venkatesh, MD, MRPL, and Air Vice Marshal S K Jain.

Sunil Kumar, Joint Secretary-Exploration and Bio-ATF Refinery, MoPNG, was also present.

MRPL sources stated, “It is a proud moment for MRPL to become the first Indian Refinery to serve the sustainable energy needs of our armed forces while assisting the visionary aspirations and commitments of the nation to move towards a sustainable future.”

