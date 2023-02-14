Aero India: ITI showcases its technology manufacturing prowess

Bengaluru: ITI Limited, a public sector enterprise, is demonstrating its cutting-edge technology manufacturing expertise alongside 737 exhibitors who have signed up to take part in the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

ITI Limited has rich experience of serving defence and aviation clients. The company is successfully executing a project for upgradation of IAF’s 3G network to 4G network, and also has been serving the Indian Army through various projects.

The company is also executing upgradation of OPS of data centres at six locations for IAF. ITI Limited had successfully executed the first three phases of ASCON project for the Indian Army. Now, the company is providing services to maintain the ASCON network.

As part of the multi-day programme, ITI Limited is meeting prospective clients, partners, and collaborators and will look to forge lasting collaborations.

ITI Limited is showcasing its major products like IP Encryptors, Digital Mobile Radio, 4G RAN, Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Micro PC, Laptops, Data Centre, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Duct Manufacturing, Smart Energy Meters, Smart Banking Cards, and so on.

Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited, Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, said, “ITI Limited brings a spectrum of electronic/telecom manufacturing and digitalised solutions and services based on modern technology, ranging from PCB manufacturing to 3D printing and from Digital Mobile Radio to Data Centres.”

“As India races ahead, indigenous technology production is extremely vital. We are extremely thrilled to be a part of Aero India 2023 and to have a solid platform to showcase our wide portfolio of products,” he added.

ITI Limited has indigenously developed Digital Mobile Radio (DMR). This device uses digital technology along with a time division approach to enable greater levels of efficiency and performance along with improved spectrum usage.

DMR aims to provide an affordable, low-complexity digital standard to replace analog radio. DMR based VHF/UHF radios are used in many applications such as military communications, police, railways, public safety, traffic control, disaster management, industrial security and communications etc. The VHF/UHF radio can be used in direct-to-direct communication in Tier I, Tier II or in multi-site environments in Tier II, Tier III modes.

In the Space sector, ITI Limited’s Palakkad Plant was recently appreciated by ISRO for realising the flight packages with respect to launch of LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission in a time-bound manner meeting all Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) quality norms.

