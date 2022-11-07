‘Aerophilia 2022’ – A National-Level Techno Cultural Fest at Sahyadri

Mangaluru: Team Challengers of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru is hosting Aerophilia 2022 one of the most awaited fests of the year on the 11th, 12th and 13th of November. Aerophilia is a three-day National-Level fest that has given wings to innovative thinking to budding engineers and innovators in the past and strives to continue to do so. With events that boost the healthy competitive spirit of our country’s youth, this event is a great way to gain exposure and widen one’s social and professional network. This fest is an opportunity for young school kids to come marvel at the wonders of science and meet and interact with eminent personalities to gain an interest in Science and technology.

This is the 5th edition of the fest and the other four have helped our team gain recognition nationwide. During the course of Aerophilia 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, the participants of this two-day National event were expected to design a radio-controlled aircraft with the limitations regulated in its dimension and the propulsion system. The highlight of the event was the air shows conducted by internationally reputed RC flyers. Students from Elite institutions like IITs and NITs also participated in this competition. We even have a wide variety of cultural events for the students to participate in.

Unlike the previous years, this year we shall be expecting a crowd of about 4,000 people. An air show is being conducted by professional flyers. We will be having one of the Biggest Auto-Expo to happen in Mangalore with luxurious and exotic cars on display. The real attention grabber is the Hackathon that ISRO will be organising in Sahyadri College during the event which is based on NavIC and there will be a wide plethora of participants attending it. The students will get to experience firsthand, India’s finest technology. The Representatives from ISRO will also be giving a highly informative technical talk during the course of the event.

Event Dates and Details:

11th November 2022- 9 am to 6 pm

Inauguration, Drone Race, RC Bot events, Coding Contest, Engine Overhaul.

Treasure Hunt, Solo Dance.

12th November 2022- 9 am to 9 pm

Aeromodeling, RC Bot events, Paper Presentation, Treasure Hunt, Hogathon, Battle of Bands, Group Dance, Auto-Expo, Bike Stunt Show, Photography Workshop.

13th November 2022- 9 am to 5 pm

Aeromodeling, RC Bot event, Water Rocket, Singing Contest, Valedictory.

Throughout Aerophilia 2022, the ISRO Hackathon, Blind Coding, Flight Simulation, and Photography competitions will take place.

For further details, please visit www.aerophilia.in

Present in the press meet

1) Dr Anush Bekal ( HOD, Electronics and Communications)

2) Prof. Chandra Singh (Faculty In-charge, Team Challengers)

3) Mr Abhinav Thodthillaya (Chief-Coordinator, Aerophilia 2022)

4) Mr Prajwal P (Captain, Team Challengers)

5) Ms Rachana Shetty (Secretary, Team Challengers)