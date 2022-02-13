‘Afghan former minister returns to country’



Kabul: Abdul Salam Rahimi, state minister for peace of the former government, has returned to Afghanistan, the Taliban caretaker government said on Saturday.

Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi along with several other senior officials welcomed Rahimi in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the government as saying.

Many Afghan security forces and civil servants left Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban.

Efforts were underway to ensure that all Afghans who left the country return to the country, according to the statement.