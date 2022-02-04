Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh for white ball series in February-March



Dhaka: Afghanistan will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two T20Is in February-March this year and the series is likely to have DRS as well, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed.

Notably, BCB recently came under a lot of criticism for not having DRS in the BPL. They failed to put the system in place due to the surge of Covid-19 cases worldwide as none of the experts at Hawk-Eye – a company that offers DRS services – were ready to visit the country to provide the service during the tournament.

However, the BCB has now said that they are likely to have DRS in place during the upcoming home series against Afghanistan, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

Meanwhile, the board hasn’t confirmed if crowds will be allowed into the stadiums as the rise in Covid-19 cases last month forced the BCB to stage the BPL behind closed doors.

Afghanistan are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 12 and will have a week-long training camp in Sylhet before heading to Chattogram for the ODI series, which begins with the first match on February 23.

Chattogram will host all the three ODIs, which count towards the World Cup Super League. Dhaka will then stage the T20I series, with the tour scheduled to end on March 5.

The ODI series gives both Bangladesh and Afghanistan another chance to boost their positions on the Super League points table. Afghanistan are currently placed fifth, having won all the six matches they have played so far. As for Bangladesh, they are second with eight wins in 12 games.