Afghans sans documents preventing those with visas from boarding evacuation flights



Kabul: Afghans without documents are preventing those with valid visas or permission to board evacuation flights from entering the Kabul airport.

Hundreds of Afghans continue to crowd the entrances to the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the adjacent military base in Kabul, many of whom have no official documents allowing them to board evacuation flights, Afghan media reported.

Reports said that a number of Afghans, who managed to get into the airport, were removed once it was determined that they did not have the necessary documents.

“We have documents, but they are not allowing us to enter the airport, which has made things difficult for us,” said Samim, an Afghan national hoping to leave the country, Ariana News reported.

“We have documents, all our documents are complete, and sometimes they send us to one gate and sometimes to another gate,” said Haroon, another resident.

Another Afghan national waiting to enter the gates of the airport told Ariana News that people who stormed the north gate of Kabul airport this week, on the military side, had no documents, while many families which have been camping at that gate for days have all the necessary paperwork in place.

“Many people who have no documents rushed here,” said Gul Khan, a resident of Kabul.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Nawed, a teacher at the Marshall Fahim National Defense University, said that he has pitched his tent outside the airport in the hope of getting on to a flight.

He said he does not have a visa but has all his military documents proving that he was in the defence force.

“No, I do not have the documents, but I do have military documents to show that I worked in Kabul,” said Nawed.

