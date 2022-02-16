Afghans stage protest against Biden’s decision on frozen assets



Kabul: A number of Afghans, including businessmen and money exchangers, held protests in Kabul and other parts of the country against the Biden administration’s decision to divert a part of the frozen assets from the Afghan central bank to the families of 9/11 victims.

Terming the decision as “illegal and unfair”, the protesters urged the US to release all of Afghanistan’s frozen assets. They also called on the World Bank and the UN to reconsider the US’ decision on the assets of the Afghan people.

“No one has the right to use this money or give it to anyone else,” Mohammad Younes Momand, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) was quoted as saying by Afghanistan based Tolo news.

“It’s a completely unfair act to take the compensation from the Afghan money and give it to the victims of 9/11,” said Hajj Mir Afghan Safi, head of the Sarai Shahzada money changers union.

The protesters have threatened that if the US does not change its decision they will escalate the protest.

“This is the money of the Afghan people, which includes a lot of capital of Afghan traders. Our protest is over Biden’s decision,” said Abdul Rahman Zirak, a spokesman of the Sarai Shahzada money changers’ union.

Similarly, Abdul Rahman Hudawal, head of the Nangarhar Money Exchangers’ Union, said, “Biden’s decision is unfair, this is the money of the Afghan people, and the United States cannot give it to others.”