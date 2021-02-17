Spread the love



















Africa confirmed Covid-19 cases near 3.76 mn: Africa CDC



Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,759,166, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa Covid-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 98,915 as of Tuesday noon, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 3,303,228 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency disclosed.

The Southern Africa region is the most Covid-19 affected area in Africa in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the Africa CDC.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, at 1,492,909, 478,595, 223,549, 174,426 and 147,825, respectively, it was noted.

South Africa has also reported the highest Covid-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, at 48,094, according to the Africa CDC.

The north African countries of Egypt and Morocco have the second and third highest number of Covid-19 related deaths with 10,050 Covid-19 related deaths and 8,491 Covid-19 related deaths each respectively.