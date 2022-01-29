African bloc suspends Burkina Faso’s membership over coup



Accra: The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced that it has suspended the membership of Burkina Faso over a military coup.

The decision was made by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the regional body during an extraordinary virtual summit, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Monday, the military of Burkina Faso announced on national television that they had seized power and put an end to the functions of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The communique said that the military had obtained the resignation of President Kabore under duress, demanding his immediate release with all the other political detainees.

“The Authority reaffirms its resolute commitment to upholding the zero tolerance for ascending to power through unconstitutional means,” said the communique, demanding a quick restoration of constitutional order by the military.

According to the communique, two missions respectively led by the regional body’s Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff and Council of Ministers will be dispatched to Burkina Faso to assess the security and political situation.

The ECOWAS leadership will reconvene in the Ghanaian capital on February 3 to re-examine the situation in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali, according to the communique.