African countries conduct close to 47 mn Covid-19 tests: Africa CDC



Addis Ababa: African countries have conducted over 46.9 million Covid-19 tests so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Wednesday.

The Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said that some 930,026 Covid-19 tests were conducted by African countries during the past week, registering a 20 per cent increase from the previous week of 774,076 tests, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency said that the continental cumulative Covid-19 test positivity ratio currently stands at 10.2 per cent.

As of Wednesday noon, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa had reached 4,777,300 as the death toll from the pandemic stood at 129,069, while some 4,327,074 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease, according to the agency.

Some 53 African countries are presently experiencing community transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

