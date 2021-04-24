Spread the love



















Africa’s Covid-19 cases pass 4.47 mn: Africa CDC



Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,476,121 as of Friday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said that the death toll from the pandemic stood at 119,174, while 4,016,834 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,571,348 Covid-19 cases, the most among African countries.

Morocco is the second African country to pass the 500,000 caseload mark. Its confirmed cases stood at 507,938 on Friday.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tunisia, the third most affected African country, reached 294,138 on Friday.