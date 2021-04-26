Spread the love



















Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 4.48 mn: Africa CDC



Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,487,605, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said on Saturday that the death toll from the pandemic stood at 119,635 while 4,028,831 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of caseload cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,572,985 Covid-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco, at 508,530 and Tunisia at 296,343 confirmed Covid-19 cases, it was noted.