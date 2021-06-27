Spread the love



















After 1.1 lakh Covid Tests in a Fortnight, Positivity Rate falls below 5% in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru : Good news for Dakshina Kannada District Administration, and the people of DK and Mangaluru. The positivity rate has fallen below 5% in DK, while completing one million tests. After launching a ring-surveillance drive a fortnight ago, the district conducted a record number of 1,11,587 tests in 14 days, and recorded an average positivity rate of 7.5%. The district has so far recorded an overall positivity rate of 9.1% by reporting 91,036 positive cases after conducting 10,03,682 tests as on Friday, since March last year.

Photo for Illustration Only

The positivity rate had crossed 20% in May, but thereafter the district started showing a decline in the graph. On Friday, while the district tested 8,374 samples, the positivity rate remained at 4.5% with only 377 positive cases. The district has declared more than 65 containment zones, where more than five positive cases were detected in one area, in the past one week. Officials say that the ring-surveillance method with targeted testing adopted by the district, has yielded expected results.

Dakshina Kannada on Saturday, June 26 reported 375 new coronavirus cases and fourteen deaths, while Udupi reported 139 fresh cases and two deaths. As per the district health bulletin, a total of 10,11,784 samples have been tested so far. The total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 91,411 out of which 6,208 are currently active. As many as 567 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday. The district recorded fourteen deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday. The death toll in the district so far stands at 1136. With cases steadily increasing, the district administration has urged people to strictly continue maintaining social distance in public places and wear masks when stepping out of the house. Anyone not wearing a mask would be fined by the authorities. So far, the district administration has collected Rs 90,95,067 as fine in 74,879 incidents of mask violation.

District surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh speaking to the media said that the positivity rate in the district saw a reduction, even when the number of tests was increased. “We have been conducting targeted tests in areas where positive cases are reported. We do not conduct tests unnecessarily. Through the targeted tests, we identify areas and check the spread of the virus by declaring containment zones. Though we have increased the number of tests, results did not show an increase in the number of positive cases. The positivity rate in the district has seen a drastic decline in the past fortnight,” he said.

