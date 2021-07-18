Spread the love



















After 10K People took Vax in 1st Batch, FMMCH is All Set for 2nd Batch of Vax Starting 19 July

After nearly 10,000 People took Vaccination in 1st Batch during the ÇOVID-19 Vaccination Camp’ from 21June till 10 July , Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady-Mangaluru (FMMCH) is All Set for 2nd Batch of Vaccination Camp Starting 19 July 2021 onwards from 9 am till 3 pm. The price for the Vaccination Dose is Rs 750

Mangaluru: The long wait for the COVID-19 vaccine ended with the arrival of the first batch of COVISHEILD vaccines to Father Muller Medical College Hospital late afternoon on 17 June 2021. The weapon against the pandemic was brought by air through the Pune-Mumbai-Delhi-Mangalore flight. Many enquiries by patrons, well-wishers, public and patients of the hospital were answered on the arrival of the vaccine. The Father Muller COVID Helpline (0824 2283341, 8277039528) number kept buzzing with the request for vaccines. Those who had taken their first dose wanted to take their second dose at Father Muller. Heeding to these requests and as a service to the nation the procurement of the vaccine by the management was hastened.

Fr Rudolph D’Sa the administrator of the hospital was glad to receive the consignment and thus declared that the vaccine drive will begin for the general public from Monday, 21 June, 2021, and the Vax Camp went on till the first week of July 2021. Fr Ajith Menezes (administrator of the Medical College) captaining the vaccination committee was abuzz with the logistical arrangement and overseeing the comfort and ease of the public, decided to have the vaccination drive carried out in the Father Muller Convention Center, a fully air-conditioned wide area having all the necessary pandemic protocol in place. 10 registration counters were set for faster processing and ease. Waiting areas and emergency facilities were arranged. An ample parking facility was made available in the convention centre. The convention center provided lift facilities for easy movement. Entrance for those seeking to be vaccinated was through the Pumpwell gate.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kishan Shetty, was in charge of the vaccine drive. Keeping in mind the necessity of the vaccine and the situation of the public, the management had unanimously decided that the vaccine would be priced per dose at Rs 750/-, for the ages 18 and above. The Father Muller Charitable Institutions motto of “Heal and Comfort” and its vaccine campaign “Thank you for lending a hand to build a safer, Healthier India” has been in line with its 140 years of healing heritage.

Now the second batch of COVISHIELD vaccines have arrived at Father Muller Medical College Hospital on 17 July 2021. The wait for many Mangaloreans has been fruitful. The expectation of people over the Father Muller Charitable Institutions has been very high and the same was delivered during the first batch of vaccine doses. Many have appreciated the fact that a well organised vaccination drive with comfort and speedy processing was like a check-in in an airport. Yes! The vaccine drive at Father Muller is in the Father Muller Convention Centre situated at the east end of the campus (entry from Pumpwell side). The first batch received on 18 June 2021 and the vaccination drive beginning on 21 June 2021 until 10 July, saw nearly 10,000 people availing the offer.

What a proud moment for the Mullerian family who toiled hard to master the process involved in hospitality, service and health care during the vaccination drive. Led by its captain Fr Ajith B Menezes and co-captain Dr Kishan Shetty the team has been successful in carrying out the vaccine drive at ease for all. Be it young and old, numerous praise and blessings have been received, thus motivating the vaccinators to help terminate COVID.

The Father Muller COVID-19 Vaccine Drive runs on the motto “ Thank you for lending a hand to build a safer, healthier India”. Let’s get vaccinated and stop the pandemic as it heals. Vaccinations run from 19 July onwards (Monday – Saturday) between 9:00am and 3:00pm. Valid Aadhaar card required and for those travelling abroad their passport copy too.

FMMCH is ready with the jabs… SO GET VACCINATED WITHOUT FURTHER DELAY!

Note : Pictures Incorporated in the above report are from the First Batch of Vaccination Drive

0 0 votes Article Rating

Like this: Like Loading...