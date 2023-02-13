After 15 Years of Dedicated Service Swami Ekagamyananda says ‘SAYONARA’ to Ramakrishna Math

After 15 Years of DEDICATED, COMMITTED and SINCERE Service Swami Ekagamyananda says ‘SAYONARA’/’ADIOS/’GOODBYE’ to Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru to take up a Prestigious Post at a Prestigious and Prominent Religious Math/Institution in Belgavi/Uttar Kannada, the exact anime which the Swami did not reveal it at present

Mangaluru: The announcement during a press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru on Sunday, 12 February 2023, made by SWAMI EKAGAMYANANDA of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Math, in Mangaladevi in the City, who was instrumental in the implementation of various social activities including the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan, came as a surprise and shocking news to the media personnel, including Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean, who had been a close friend of the Swami ever since he started the Swachh Mangaluru campaign in 2014. And Mangalorean.com had covered almost all the activities/programmes under the able leadership of Swami. During the press meeting, Swami announced that he will be leaving the Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru as a Monk to join a prominent Math in Belagavi/Uttara Kannada, though he did not mention the name of that Math at the moment.

Briefing the media, Swami said, “At the outset, I would immensely thank the media who had supported me all these years and given wide publicity of all the activities and projects undertaken at the Math during my tenure. The time has come to bid farewell to the Mangaluru Math to serve as the Matadheesh of Math in Belagavi. In the past since 2014, several religious institutions have offered me the posts of ‘Uttaradhikari’ and ‘Peethadhipati’ but I was quite reluctant then to accept those offers since I liked the Math here very dearly. However, after discussing with my seer colleagues, I have decided to join a Jagadguru plethora of a different traditions based in Belagavi.Northern Karnataka. I had to take up this post since I didn’t want to say no to an octogenarian Seer of the Jagadguru peetha with a 400-plus-year-old history, which has been running educational institutions. The exact post at that Math, I can’t reveal it now”.

He further said, ” I have served as programme coordinator for various events at Mangaluru Ramakrishna Math in the past 15 years, and had organised over 300 programmes for devotees, youth, teachers and working people in Math. I am happy that I could organize 125 programmes as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda between 2011 and 2014. A rally involving 10,000 youth was held as part of the programme. The Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan’, which was held from 2014 to 2019 with the participation of thousands of people in the city, remains a revolution in cleanliness. More than 4,000 volunteers dedicated their time to ‘shramdaan’, Swachh Gram Abhiyan, door-to-door visits, Swachh Manas and Swachh Soch programmes during the campaign, are some of the projects added to my credit with the help of well-wishers and volunteers”.

” Though the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan began without availing funds from the Math, the campaign received a response from the then minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan, who agreed to sponsor the programme through MRPL. My efforts in Math have been selfless and I have not personally asked anyone to contribute. I have taken up various development works on the Math campus and also developed the concept of a new start-up – Mangala Resource Management, which plays a major role in converting waste into resources. Swachh Mangaluru Foundation has also been established with the participation of enthusiastic volunteers. I have taken any credit or name for the projects undertaken since they were not done solely by me, but with support from volunteers. I have never solicited anyone for financial aid, but well-wishers/donors came forward and contributed to our projects on their wish” added Swami.



He continued by saying: Frankly speaking, even though I had conceptualized the startup Mangala Resource Centre and was also the guide for Swachh Mangaluru Foundation. Still, I am nowhere an office-bearer or trustee of these two organizations. Rumours could be there of negativity which can’t be helped. The last several months have been hectic and very tough for me as I was closely associated with the Ramakrishna Math here for the last 15 years, however, I have to stick to my decision and move forward. But I will still appreciate and thank all those who have been part of my tenure at the Mangaluru Math and you all will remain in my heart forever. Thanks once again for all your support during my 15 years of journey at Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru”.

Team Mangalorean wishes Swami Ekagamyananda, who was a ardent fan of Mangalorean.com all SUCCESS in his new post at the Jagadguru Math in Northern Karnataka

