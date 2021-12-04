After a fight Between Two Student Groups at Hostel, Now Gujjarakere Residents Want Hostel Moved

Mangaluru: On 2 December 2021, two student groups clashed with each other and later even attacked cops when they had gone to the hostel to handle the situation. The students had used stones in that fight, they even broke window panes of the security room and damaged the CCTV camera in revenge for allowing the cops to enter the hostel premises. The students involved in the fight are part of the group, who are students of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, Mangaluru. Now the local residents nof Gujjarakere want the hostel to be shifted, since the students have been creating trouble in the past too.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had visited the spot and spoke to the agitating public. The local people alleged that the hostel students have been creating trouble for a long time which went out of control on Thursday. They told the commissioner that during Deepavali, students had hurled fire-crackers towards the nearby houses from their balcony. After talking with the local residents, the college principal apologised for the incident and assured them that the issue would be resolved. It is learnt that members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had also joined in the protest held by the locals. VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and MLA Vedavyas Kamath had also visited the spot, and assured the neighbours the issue will be taken care of.

It is learnt that Adarsh Prem Kumar (21) , a third year B Sc Hospitality Science student of the said college had gone to the hostel located in Gujjarakere to meet one of his friends outside the hostel gate on Thursday evening.Abdul sinan, also a student at that institute and a resident of the hostel, along with seven others, allegedly assaulted Adarsh, which led to clash between two groups , in which seven students were injured in the clash. Mangaluru south police have booked a case against nine students including Adithya, Ken Johnson, Mohammed, Abdul Shahid and Vimal, and others under IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 324, 307, 504, 506 and 149nagainst based on the complaint filed by Adarsh.

Based on a counter case registered by student Abdul Sinan, police arrested Fahad, Abu Thahar, Mohammed Nasif and adarsh and booked them under IPC Section 143, 147, 148, 323, 324, 307, 504, 506, and 149. Nine students have been arrested in connection with the clashes based on the complaints from the two groups. Five policemen were injured when the clashing groups attacked a team which arrived to pacify them. Meanwhile, the Principal of the college whose students engaged in the brawl had said, “We have a ragging committee and frequently send reports to the concerned. The said student Adarsh has been suspended thrice, but we still allowed him to pursue his studies.. Very soon we will suspend him again.” She also urged to give some time to resolve the issues and apologised to the locals for the incident.

Police have been posted near the hostel gate at present, and further investigation is on.