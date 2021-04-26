Spread the love



















After a Stern Weekend Curfew Only Shops Selling Essentials were Open on Monday



Mangaluru: After a strict weekend curfew that came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Mangaluru from Friday night, and remained in force till 6 am Monday morning to curtail the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, and this Monday morning people heaved a sigh of relief from that stern Weekend Curfew, so that they had enough time to shop for their essentials from 6 am until 9 pm . Even though most of the shops selling non-essentials were closed, a few of them were slowly doing business with the shutter of their shop pulled half down. Paan/Gutka and many other petty shops selling cigarettes and non-essential items were also open, doing brisk business.

Police in their vehicles were going around the City urging shops who were selling non-essential items to close- but once the cops left, the shop owners opened back again and carried on with their sales. What a joke? City saw hundreds of Zomato and Ziggy delivery guys riding the streets recklessly with hot and cold food to be delivered in time to their customers, putting others on the road in danger. However, while people were enjoying their shopping spree on this relaxed Curfew Monday, came bad news for all that the Karnataka government has announced strict curfew for the next two weeks in the state which has been witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases over the past months. Karnataka is among the 10 states in India that have posted the highest number of Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, Karnataka was at the third spot with 29,438 new cases after the highest was recorded in Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

“Curfew will be in place as we have seen on weekends. No public transport will be allowed,” announced Yediyurappa on Monday. He said, “The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It’s worse than Maharashtra and Delhi. We will vaccinate people above the age of 18 years free of cost at government hospitals. Those above 45 years, the central government is anyway vaccinating them free of cost. From tomorrow night (27 April) , for 14 days, there will be strict measures in place across Karnataka. Essential groceries will be allowed to be purchased between 6 am and 10 am. The manufacturing sector apart from garments, construction and agricultural sectors will remain functional during these two weeks and with no prohibitions. Essential services will continue and the weekend curfew will also be in place as announced earlier”.

So once again, starting 9 pm Tuesday night people have to go through yet another harrowing day of Curfew , doing shopping only for their essentials between 6 am till 10 am, and after that stay at home, watching TV or sipping on a few cold ones and cocktails . During the Strict Weekend Curfew, Mangaloreans saw roads barricaded, vehicles being stopped, and commuters roaming around unnecessarily were asked to go back to their houses by the City cops. Only medical stores remained open throughout Saturday and Sunday, while police vehicles, ambulances and government vehicles engaged in Covid-19 duty were seen plying. And now once again with the LOCKDOWN kicking off Tuesday night, people have to face the same consequences and hassles they faced during the Weekend Curfew.

Take a look at what was allowed TODAY:

Ration shops, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products, fish, meat, animal fodder, and other essential items. Wholesale vegetable, fruit, flower shops; Takeaway/parcel services at restaurants, eateries; Lodging hotels with services for guests only; Takeaway at standalone liquor shops, bars; Banks, insurance offices, ATMs; Print, electronic media; Delivery via E-commerce websites; Cold storage, warehousing services; Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours (adhering to Covid norms); Fuel stations; Inter and intra-state movement; Public transport, metro, cabs, auto rickshaws; Agriculture and allied activities (outside containment zones); Marriages (maximum 50 guests); and Funerals (maximum 20 attendees)

Take a look at what was closed TODAY:

Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions; Cinema halls, swimming pools, malls, gyms, yoga centres, spas, amusement parks, parks; Pubs, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls; Social, political, sports, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, gatherings and congregations; Religious places closed to visitors (personnel engaged in service can perform rituals); Dining at restaurants, eateries; Movement of individuals between 9 pm and 6 am (except for essentials)

However, with all the Weekdays and Strict Weekend Curfews, Dakshina Kannada on Sunday April 25 witnessed a record 564 coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, along with one death, while Udupi too saw a steep rise with 319 fresh cases. With 564 new Covid-19 cases, Dakshina Kannada’s coronavirus tally has risen to 3,975. With the district reporting the highest single-day spike, the total number of active cases increased to 3,975. As per the Dakshina Kannada district health bulletin, a total of 7,16,773 samples have been tested so far, out of which 6,75,489 have turned out to be negative. Meanwhile, the district also reported one Covid-19 fatality taking the death toll to 748. The district had recorded 517 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

A Covid Management Committee headed by deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra monitored the situation to ensure beds, ventilators, supply of oxygen, remdesivir and other medicines. Meanwhile, MLAs in the district have been directed to hold grievance meetings in their respective constituencies. The district has 1,565 active cases. Flying squads conducted spot visits to various halls to check the number of guests gathered for weddings in the district. The total number of positive cases in the district stands at 41,284, out of which 3,975 are currently active.

As many as 165 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 36,561. The district recorded one death due to coronavirus on Sunday. The death toll in the district so far stands at 748. With cases steadily increasing, the district administration has urged people to strictly continue maintaining social distance in public places and wear masks when stepping out of the house. Anyone not wearing a mask would be fined by the authority. So far, the district administration has collected a whopping Rs 50,77,880 as fine in 48,748 incidents of mask violation.



