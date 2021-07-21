Spread the love



















After AAP, BSP to fight for Khushi with eye on Brahmin votes



Lucknow: With elections round the corner, Khushi Dubey, the minor widow of Bikru massacre accused Amar Dubey, has emerged as a mascot for Brahmins and also a symbol of ‘atrocities’ heaped on the community in recent months.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been relentlessly seeking the release of Khushi who has been jailed for almost a year now even though she had no apparent role in the massacre and was married to Amar Dubey, just three days before the incident.

Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter by the STF, days after the Bikru massacre in which eight police personnel were killed on July 3, 2020.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has now woken up to play the Brahmin card in the UP elections, has now announced that the party will fight the legal battle for Khushi.

BSP MP and senior lawyer, Satish Chandra Mishra, will seek the release of jailed Khushi who is presently lodged in a juvenile home in Barabanki.

Her bail application was turned down last week.

Khushi’s counsel, Shivakant Dixit, said, “Despite the fact that the Juvenile Justice Board has confirmed that she is a minor, she has been denied bail. I welcome the move by BSP leadership to fight her case.”

According to former BSP MLA, Nakul Dubey, the BSP will do all that is possible to ensure justice for Khushi. It is noteworthy that in the past one year, the BSP has never uttered a word on the issue.

The BSP has already announced that it will hold a series of Brahmin conclaves in the state to convince the brahmin community that their interests lie safe with the BSP.

Satish Chandra Mishra will address these conclaves, the first of which will be held in Ayodhya later this month.

