After DCP, Now Police Commissioner Clarifies on News of Person Arrested in Graffiti Case

Mangaluru: According to news published in print and electronic media two days ago that the Mangaluru police have taken a 21-year-old youth into custody on Thursday in connection with pro-terror graffiti that sprang up in the city recently. The arrested person is a resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. Police suspect the involvement of two bike-borne men and three special teams are investigating the two cases of provocative graffiti. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in the city on Thursday, said that the State Government has taken the two incidents very seriously and night beats and random visits will be increased to prevent such incidents (After DCP, Now Police Commissioner Clarifies on News of Person Arrested in Graffiti Case).



Last week, a case was registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property in Mangaluru after some miscreants scribbled graffiti in support of terror groups Lashkar-E-Taiba and the Taliban. (‘Don’t force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba, Taliban to deal with Sanghis’: Graffiti in Mangaluru) On Friday, Mangaluru police denied the arrest of an accused in connection with the provocative and pro-terror graffiti incidents. Early the news was abuzz that a youth, working as an executive for an online food delivery company and a native of Thirthahalli, was taken into custody for interrogation. Denying the arrest or taking any person into custody, Vinay A Gaonkar, DCP (crime and traffic), Mangaluru, told the media that there is no major breakthrough in the case so far. “The technical team, cyber police and other special teams are continuing with the investigation,” he added.

Now, the City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash clarifying on the issue said that no one has been arrested until now, relating to graffiti on the apartment complex on Kadri Kambla Road on 27 November and the other on the old-police outpost wall near District Court on 29 November. The graffiti were supporting the terrorists organizations, and threatening the City with dire consequences. Commissioner said, “The investigation is going on smoothly and seriously. We have gathered a bunch of information related to the case, where a few have been detained and inquiries made as part of the investigation procedure. So as of now, no has been arrested as mentioned in few media, and once the investigation and arrests are made, the exact truth will be revealed”.

Police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash

“Since Special investigation teams are sleuthing into this issue from various angles and as of now we can’t reveal it. Based on the CCTV camera footage and mobile tower location, the police are doing an intensive investigation, and police teams have toured Bengaluru, Shivamogga and few other places as part of the investigation. It is suspected that three persons who are being questioned, could be involved in this act”, added Police Commissioner