After drop, active Covid cases on the rise again in Andhra



Amaravati: Days after the active Covid-19 cases dropped below 600 in Andhra Pradesh, the numbers climbed to 725 on Monday, health officials said.

On Saturday, the state’s active coronavirus cases mounted to 667 and now it has crossed the 700-mark.

Andhra has reported 58 new Covid infections, pushing the tally over 8.89 lakh-mark, while 51 more people have recovered in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 11, followed by Kadapa (10), East Godavari (8), Guntur (7), Kurnool (6) and Nellore and Srikakulam (4 each).

Among other places, Anantapur (3), West Godavari (2) and Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam (1 each).

However, no infection was recorded in Vizianagaram district in the past 24 hours while Chittoor has been logging the highest number of cases for some days already.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.37 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.12 per cent.

However, the state has reported zero Covid death in the past 24 hours, retaining the toll to 7,169.

So far, the total recoveries have crossed 8.82 lakh-mark in the state.