After dropping Nehru’s photo from freedom fighter’s list, K’taka govt now acknowledges him



Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka finally acknowledged the contributions of first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru towards the freedom struggle on the occasion of celebration of Independence Day on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while giving his key-note address at the Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru stated, “It is our first duty to pay respect to the towering personalities who fought to liberate this country from foreign occupational forces.

“Innumerable people have made sacrifices and martyred their lives for the Independent struggle. Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru and other great personalities are historical,” CM Bommai said.

The struggle launched by Kittur Queen Channamma, valiant Sangolli Rayanna against expansionist British much before the first war of Independence is inspiring. “While enjoying the fruits of freedom which came through the sacrifices, it is a great tribute to them if we carry out duties,” CM Bommai said.

Later participating in the celebrations at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, he stated that if at all there is any political country with a large number of patriots, it is the BJP. “I am saying this with all pride. The country has seen false shows. There is a huge responsibility of protecting and developing this country,” he added.

CM Bommai questioned, “Where are the family members of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, sons and grandchildren of Mahatma Gandhi? Where are family members of late former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and Dr B.R. Ambedkar? The beneficiaries of the freedom struggle should answer this question, he underlined.

Next 25 years young people should succeed and help the country. “Then blood was given for the Independence movement, now you give your sweat. He said that he is a follower of RSS as he bows down to the ideology of patriotism, objectives and patriotism,” he said.

He maintained that the freedom was followed by the partition of the country which is a tragedy. The attempts were made by Veer Savarkar and Abdul Gafoor Khan to stop partition. Thousands lost their lives, 10 lakh people came as refugees into India. It is unfortunate that the journey of the country started like this, he said.

“The population of the country was 33 crore at the time of Independence and there was shortage of food. Today the population is 130 crore, food security is ensured. My first obeisance goes to my farmer,” he said.

