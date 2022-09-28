After getting RTO Permission Volvo Bus Service from City to Airport may Start in Oct

After getting Regional Transport Office (RTO) Permission Volvo Bus Service from City to Mangaluru International Airport may Start in October

Mangaluru: Speaking to Team Mangalorean Rajesh Shetty, KSRTC’s divisional controller in Mangaluru division said, “Technical issues related to the route permits from the state road transport authority is delaying the launch of air-conditioned low-floor Volvo bus services to Mangaluru International Airport from various destinations in Dakshina Kannada. Permissions required to commence the bus services were pending due to permit regulations. The existing rules do allow granting permits for new bus services from the city. However, the RTC has found a solution to it.”

Shetty further said “A few years ago, KSRTC had operated a bus service to MIA from Mangaluru central railway station and it was stopped later. The same permit will be renewed and used for the upcoming route. While a previous plan to start the bus service from Kinnigoli to MIA stands shelved, the KSRTC is planning to operate a new service in Manipal-Udupi-Kuloor-MIA route. The permit for the Manipal-Mangaluru route is already available and a few changes in permits are required to divert buses from Kuloor to MIA. A new permit is required to start service from Ullal to MIA”.

“The KSRTC Mangaluru division has already received four low-floor air-conditioned Volvo buses from Mysuru. Mangaluru KSRTC division is likely to get permission from the Regional Transport Office and green signal from the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada very soon to commence the service from the city to MIA. Discussions are on with the airport authorities to facilitate free parking for the buses plying to MIA. The airport authorities have also provided flight arrival and departure timings to the KSRTC division” added Rajesh.

It is learnt that the ticket rate of the bus service from Mangaluru would be between Rs 100 to 150 and slightly higher fare for services plying in the Manipal-MIA route. However, final rates will be fixed only after getting permits.

Like this: Like Loading...