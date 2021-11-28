After MCC Failed to Respond, Children Collected Money to Clean Corporation Playground in Nandigudda

After Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Failed to Respond, Children and Youth Collected Money to Clean Corporation Playground in Nandigudda/Marnamikatta, Mangaluru. The Children collected Rs 50 each, while the youth and adults who use the playground to play Cricket, Football, Shuttle, and also for Walking pitched in a little more amount, and the total collection made was Rs 5000 plus. A picture of a banner put up by children on how the ground was cleaned, by collecting Rs 50 from each of them, when the MCC failed to respond, has gone viral on the internet.

Mangaluru: What was once a playground filled with wild grass, snakes and other reptiles, added to that garbage also, is now a buffer zone-thanks to the Children, Youth and adults who put in their efforts in taking the initiative in cleaning the playground. The once stinky and dirty ground is once again green and a safe zone to play Cricket, Football, Shuttle, and even for morning and evening walks.

BEFORE CLEANUP…

How did all the cleaning happen? Children from various schools playing at Mangaluru City Corporation’s playground at Nandigudda pooled money to clear weeds and bushes after the Mangaluru City Corporation failed to fulfil their demand. The playground had been neglected by MCC for years, as a result, most of the ground was covered with debris, wild grass, etc, including snakes. Subramanya (Subbu), a photographer by profession and who plays cricket on this playground speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Children along with the youth who use this playground had met the Ward Corporator Shailesh Shetty and also the MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, seeking city corporation’s help to clean the playground, which was covered with weeds and wild plants, that was a haven for poisonous snakes”.

“After a few reminders made to the concerned officials, and when MCC failed to respond to their demand, children pooled their pocket money and hired workers to clean the ground on their own. Nearly 50 children and youth volunteered to pool money and clean the playground. The request to clean the ground was made to our corporator in August 2021, after the lockdown, to clean the playground. Since there was no response, and also excuses made by the officials, they pooled money by each child contributing Rs 50, and I arranged labourers to clean the playground by spending more than Rs 4,000, and the cleanup was done recently. The children were worried because they noticed cobras while playing since a large portion of the playground was covered with weeds and wild plants since there were no activities on the ground during the lockdown,” added Subbu.

AFTER CLEANUP …..

He further said, “Recently the workers at the helm of water tank construction had killed two poisonous snakes and discarded them, all of us including the children using the ground were worried about being bit by these poisonous snakes. It should be noted that this playground, which is also known as Vaman Nayak Maidan or Nandigudda Maidan, is one of the recreation spots that is frequently used by students and locals of the area, and it has existed since 1966. Due to the negligence of MCC, the ground filled with rubble, weeds etc was not a safe place for players, joggers and walkers. Even though we had approached MCC and Corporator, seeking help, however, the efforts did not produce any results. Therefore the decision was made to collect money to get the playground clean. The cricket teams, to name a few- New Star Bappal. Bappal Games Team, Bappal Friends, Sunshine Cricketers, United Team Nandigudda, and others who use this ground to play shuttle, football, and walking are all happy, with the extreme makeover”.

